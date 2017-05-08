BRIEF-Management Trust Holding FY net result EUR 21.3
* FY 2016/2017 GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 772.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 776.8 MILLION) AND AN ANNUAL RESULT OF EUR 21.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.2 MILLION)
May 8 Altisource Portfolio Solutions Sa
* Altisource responds to potential transaction between ocwen and new residential
* Altisource portfolio solutions sa - altisource is in communication with both ocwen and nrz
* Altisource portfolio - expects any potential agreement between ocwen and nrz will be consistent with and respect co's service agreements with ocwen
* Altisource portfolio - aware that ocwen and nrz have each stated that there are on-going negotiations for a deal
* Altisource portfolio - view efforts by ocwen & nrz to reach deal that reduces "uncertainty and strengthens relationship between nrz and ocwen as a positive development" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CONTEMPLATED TAP ISSUE OF EUR 10-15 MILLION FOR FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.