BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Altius Minerals Corp
* Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction
* Altius Minerals - Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5% preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million
* Has closed today an initial purchase of preferred securities for $25 million
* Issued 6,670,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.