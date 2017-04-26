April 26 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius and fairfax close strategic investment transaction

* Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million

* Has closed today an initial purchase of preferred securities for $25 million

* Issued 6,670,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $15 per share