BRIEF-Jilin Sino-microelectronics to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 29
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 28
June 5 AltPlus Inc :
* Says 5,200 units of its fourth series options were exercised to 520,000 shares of its common stock during the period from June 1 to June 5
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3zPMYI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 28
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 28