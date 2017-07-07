BRIEF-Altrad Investment Authority offers to buy Cape for 332.3 mln stg

July 7 (Reuters) - Altrad Investment Authority:

* Recommended cash offer for cape plc

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for cape by Altrad, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Altrad UK Limited

* Under terms of offer, Cape shareholders will receive for each Cape share 265 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued, to be issued share capital of cape at up to about 332.3 million stg on a fully diluted basis

* Cash consideration payable will be financed from an acquisition debt facility provided to ALtrad by Bnp Paribas SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: