May 2 Altria Group Inc

* Altria reports 2017 first-quarter results and reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $3.26 to $3.32

* Q1 revenue $6.1 billion

* Q1 revenue view $4.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altria group -in january 2017, u.s. Smokeless tobacco company llc voluntarily recalled certain smokeless tobacco products manufactured at franklin park, illinois facility

* Altria group - says continues to expect higher adjusted diluted eps growth in second half of year compared to first half driven by various factors

* Altria group inc says usstc has concluded recall and is completing its replenishment of trade inventories

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $19.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altria -usstc estimates recall-related costs, share impact from recall reduced smokeless products segment adjusted operating companies income by about $60 million in quarter

* Altria -facilities consolidation previously announced expected to be completed by q1 of 2018 and deliver about $50 million in annualized cost savings by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: