BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
May 25 Altria Group Inc:
* Altria's statement on FDA'S filing of Philip Morris International's modified risk tobacco product application
* Altria group inc - "is pleased" U.S. FDA has filed Philip Morris International's MRTP application for its electronically-heated tobacco product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says met with Pallack, proposed CEO of SITO Mobile Ltd and no longer objects to Pallack’s installation as CEO - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t2nlrq) Further company coverage: