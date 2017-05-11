May 10 Altura Energy Inc

* Altura Energy Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operational update

* Q1 production volumes averaged 1,015 boe per day, a per share increase of 151 percent from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.02

* Overall production to exit 2017 at a rate of approximately 1,350 boe per day

* Corporation's 2017 net capital investment program is expected to total $17.7 million