BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
March 23 Altura Energy Inc
* Altura Energy Inc announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and 60 percent annual production per share growth
* Altura Energy Inc - capital investment in 2017 is expected to total $17 million
* Altura Energy- qtrly production volumes averaged 988 boe per day, a per share increase of 72 percent from Q3 of 2016 and 154 percent from Q4 of 2015
* Altura Energy Inc - expects to execute completions on all six wells by end of Q1 with wells coming on production in April 2017
* Altura Energy Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.02
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing