BRIEF-Pallinghurst says gets 75 pct acceptances for Gemfields bid
* Pallinghurst bid for Gemfields now above 75 pct acceptances
June 26 Altus Holdings Ltd:
* Starich entered into JSSI agreement with vendor
* Starich has agreed to acquire JSSI sale shares, representing approximately 8.1% of entire issued share capital in JSSI
* Deal for total consideration of approximately HK$1.7 million
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of Tokyo-based and Kanagawa-based properties for 4.93 billion yen in total, on June 30