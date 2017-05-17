BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 16 Alvopetro Energy Ltd:
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
* Q1 average daily production decreased to 39 bopd, a 26% reduction from Q4 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15