UPDATE 3-Australian banks face 'Pandora's box' of taxes after state hike
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Updates with details of Westpac job plans in par 15)
June 7 ALZA REAL ESTATE SA:
* FILES DOCUMENTS FOR DELISTING FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank shares down 1 pct in flat market (Updates with details of Westpac job plans in par 15)
* Refers to article entitled “real estate firm ups capex, sets double-digit growth”