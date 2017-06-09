BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 9 GENERAL DIRECTORATE OF FINANCIAL POLICY, INSURANCE AND TREASURY OF GOVERNMENT OF CATALONIA (GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA):
* ALZA REAL ESTATE SA SHARES TO BE DELISTED FROM BARCELONA STOCK EXCHANGE AS OF JUNE 14

* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC