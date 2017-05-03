BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 ALZINOVA AB:
* GETS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN U.S. FOR PATENT OF AβCC AND ALZ-101
* PATENT PROTECTION FOR BASIC TECHNOLOGIES AβCC AND ALZ-101 TO RUN UNTIL APRIL 2029 WITH EXTENSION OPTION
Source text: bit.ly/2p4VdxF
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results