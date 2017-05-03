May 3 ALZINOVA AB:

* GETS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE IN U.S. FOR PATENT OF AβCC AND ALZ-101

* PATENT PROTECTION FOR BASIC TECHNOLOGIES AβCC AND ALZ-101 TO RUN UNTIL APRIL 2029 WITH EXTENSION OPTION

Source text: bit.ly/2p4VdxF

