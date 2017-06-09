BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 9 Am Castle & Co
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same
* A.M. Castle & Co. Announces overwhelming creditor support for prepackaged financial restructuring; sets deadlines relating to same
* A.M. Castle & Co. - achieved support of majority of secured creditors by aggregate number and dollar value for its prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* A.M. Castle & Co. - announced that certain creditors have agreed to extend, under terms of previously announced restructuring support agreement
* A.M. Castle & Co. - agreed to extend, under terms of previously announced rsa , date for filing of plan with bankruptcy court in delaware by five days, to June 20, 2017
* A.M. Castle & Co. - set deadline to complete company's restructuring to august 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention