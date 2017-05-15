May 15 AM Castle & Co

* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring

* AM Castle & Co says commences solicitation of votes on proposed prepackaged joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* AM Castle & Co says net sales in Q1 2017 were $135.9 million, a decrease of $27.9 million, or 17.0%, compared to Q1 2016

* AM Castle & Co - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.42