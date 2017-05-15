BRIEF-Ocean Rig UDW announces decision by Highland Capital Management
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
May 15 AM Castle & Co
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
* AM Castle & Co says commences solicitation of votes on proposed prepackaged joint Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* AM Castle & Co says net sales in Q1 2017 were $135.9 million, a decrease of $27.9 million, or 17.0%, compared to Q1 2016
* AM Castle & Co - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
* Intimation of initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), appointment of interim resolution professional (IRP) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rHMWGk Further company coverage: