BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 5 Am Castle & Co
* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it
* Am castle & co says new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of aug 31, 2017 if facility not closed on or before such date - sec filing
* Am castle & co-dip facility commitment letter expires on earlier of june 30, 2017 if it has not closed on/before that date or expires upon closing of it
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention