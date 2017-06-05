June 5 Am Castle & Co

* Am castle & co-new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of july 31, 2017, if final definitive documentation not negotiated on/prior to it

* Am castle & co says new abl facility commitment letter expires on earlier of aug 31, 2017 if facility not closed on or before such date - sec filing

* Am castle & co-dip facility commitment letter expires on earlier of june 30, 2017 if it has not closed on/before that date or expires upon closing of it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: