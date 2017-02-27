Feb 27 Amtrust Financial Services Inc:

* Am Trust Financial Services, Inc. Reports fourth quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.57 and operating earnings per diluted share(1)(2) of $0.38, reflecting strengthening of reserves

* Q4 operating earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 revenue rose 18 percent to $1.42 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Am Trust financial services says update on anticipated timing of 10-k filing

* Qtrly net investment income, excluding net realized gains and losses, totaled $48 million, an increase of 7 pct

* Am Trust Financial Services - Q4 combined ratio of 95.5 pct

* Am Trust Financial Services - on or before march 1, co intends to file a form 12b-25 with sec providing co automatic 15-day extension to file its form 10-k

* Am Trust Financial Services - full year combined ratio of 92.1 pct

* Am Trust Financial Services -expects to make immaterial corrections to errors in its financial statements for fiscal years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014

* Am Trust Financial Services - additional time needed to complete financial statements and assessment of internal controls over financial reporting for FY 2016

* Am Trust Financial -also expects to make immaterial corrections to errors in financials for fiscal years ended Dec. 31, 2013 and 2012 for inclusion in form 10-k

* Am Trust Financial Services - company is still evaluating corrections to its historical quarterly financial statements within fiscal years 2015 and 2014