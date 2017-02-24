Feb 24 Amadeus IT Group SA:
* FY net profit 825.5 million euros ($874.0 million) versus
683.9 million euros year ago
* FY net sales 4.47 billion euros versus 3.91 billion euros
year ago
* FY EBITDA up 16 percent at 1.70 billion euros versus 1.47
billion euros year ago
* Net financial debt 1.96 billion euros at end of Dec.
versus 1.61 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015
* Sees mid-high single-digit growth of revenue in 2017
* Sees broadly stable margin, mid-high single-digit growth
of EBITDA in 2017
* Says proposes complementary final dividend of 0.54 euro
per share gross to be paid in July 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)