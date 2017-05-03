BRIEF-Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores says on elected E. J. Bird as company's interim CEO
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017
May 3 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says notes will pay interest semiannually and will mature on june 1, 2022
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc -intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes together with cash on hand to repay approximately $320.8 million of borrowings
* AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc says may enter into privately negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bwxt joint venture awarded $1.5 billion environmental management contract