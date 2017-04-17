April 17 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use

* Anticipates a six-month FDA review timeline with potential for approval and launch in Q4 of 2017

* Amag Pharmaceuticals - if makena auto-injector is approved, Amag will request orange book listing of eligible antares patents, last of which expires in 2026