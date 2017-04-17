BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use
* Anticipates a six-month FDA review timeline with potential for approval and launch in Q4 of 2017
* Amag Pharmaceuticals - if makena auto-injector is approved, Amag will request orange book listing of eligible antares patents, last of which expires in 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.