BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Amanat Holdings:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 13 million dirhams versus 9.5 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 interest income 14.5 million dirhams versus 15.6 million dirhams year ago
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company