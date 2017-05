April 7 Nikkei:

* Amano Corp sees to increase its operating profit 15 pct from fiscal 2016 estimate to about 15 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei

* Amano Corp sees sales of about 140 billion yen for year ending March 2020, up 15 pct from fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Amano Corp targets net profit growth for three straight years to increase dividends each year through fiscal 2019 -Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: