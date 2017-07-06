FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district
#Regulatory News
July 6, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Amarc Resources Ltd

* Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

* Amarc Resources Ltd - entered into a mineral property farm-in agreement with Hudbay Minerals Inc

* Amarc Resources Ltd - under terms of agreement Hudbay may acquire up to a 60% ownership interest in Amarc's 462 km(2), 100%-owned Ike copper porphyry district

* Amarc Resources Ltd - Hudbay can earn an initial 49% ownership interest in Ike project by funding $25 mln of expenditures before December 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

