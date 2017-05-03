BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Amarin reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - re-affirms guidance on full year net product revenues of between $155 and $165 million
* Amarin corporation plc - reduce-it cardiovascular outcomes trial continues to progress on schedule
* Amarin - expects onset of final primary cardiovascular event near end of 2017, with report of top-line results, publications in 2018 for reduce-it trial
* Fy2017 revenue view $165.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amarin corporation plc - currently estimate that co will report results of reduce-it in mid-2018, assuming study goes to completion
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results