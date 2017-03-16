Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Amarin Corporation Plc -
* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study
* Currently expects independent interim analysis to be conducted before end of third calendar quarter of this year
* Amarin says will remain blinded to interim and ongoing results of reduce-it study until ready to be stopped at interim or final analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.