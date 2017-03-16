March 16 Amarin Corporation Plc -

* Amarin reaches the onset of approximately 80% of the target aggregate number of primary major adverse cardiovascular events within the reduce-it study

* Currently expects independent interim analysis to be conducted before end of third calendar quarter of this year

* Amarin says will remain blinded to interim and ongoing results of reduce-it study until ready to be stopped at interim or final analysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: