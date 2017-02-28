Feb 28 Amarin Corporation Plc

* Amarin reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue, net $38.7 million versus $26.6 million

* In 2017, Amarin anticipates spending approximately $50 million to $60 million for research and development