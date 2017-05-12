BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 12 AMASTEN HOLDING AB (PUBL)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 65.0 MILLION VERSUS SEK 56.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 2.3 MILLION VERSUS SEK 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.