Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 Amasten Holding AB (publ):
* Q4 rental income 69.3 million Swedish crowns ($7.8 million)versus 52.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit from property management 6.2 million crowns versus 5.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9019 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.