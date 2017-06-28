BRIEF-Chellarams forms JV with DMK Group to grow dairy exposure in Nigeria
* Signing of a JV agreement to establish new company, Cellarams DMK Ltd, in partnership with DMK Group, a German dairy co
June 28 Amax International Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue hk$11.4 million versus hk$10.5 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of a dividend for year ended 31 March 2017
* FY loss attributable to owners of company hk$983.9 million versus loss of hk$43.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 29 Drinks giant Coca-Cola said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the South African government on a package of conditions as it finalises the purchase of a controlling 54.5 percent stake in its joint Africa venture with ABInBev.