BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 9 Amax International Holdings Ltd :
* For year ended 31 March 2017, group is expected to record an obvious increase in loss
* Expected result due to provision for impairment loss on amount of HK$63.6 million due from an associate of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.