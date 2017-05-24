BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
May 24 Amax International Holdings Ltd -
* Subscriber, company and placing agent entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Says net proceeds from subscription will be about hk$6.80 million
* Subscriber agreed to place, through Sbi China Capital Financial Services up to 16 million placing shares at hk$0.43 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei