BRIEF-Shore Gold announces acquisition from Newmont
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto
May 31 Amaya Inc
* Says made its final payment on deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of Rational Group in August 2014
* Amaya Inc - Used cash flow from operations to make payment, which included remaining balance of $47.5 million and about $870,000 of associated fees. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.