April 27 Amaya Inc

* Amaya pays additional $75 million on Rational Group deferred purchase price

* Amaya inc - Amaya's remaining deferred purchase price obligation is approximately $47.5 million, which Amaya intends to pay by end of june 2017

* Amaya - paid an additional $75 million on its outstanding deferred purchase price obligation for its acquisition of Rational Group in August 2014

* Amaya Inc - intends to pay remaining deferred purchase price using unrestricted cash on its balance sheet and cash flow from operations