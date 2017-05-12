May 12 Amaya Inc:
* Amaya reports first quarter 2017 results; announces
proposed corporate name change
* Amaya Inc qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.33
* Qtrly total revenue $317.3 million
* Amaya Inc - reconfirms its previously announced 2017 full
year financial guidance ranges
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $316.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.24
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share
$0.56
* Amaya Inc - total revenues for quarter increased
approximately 10.0pct year-over-year
* Amaya Inc - "continues to take steps to remediate these
deficiencies and currently expects such remediation to be
complete by end of Q2 of 2017"
* Amaya intends to change its corporate name to " stars
group inc"
