March 10 Amaya Inc

* Amaya inc - entered into support agreement with pollard banknote limited in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova gaming group indirectly held by co

* Amaya - agreement requires pollard banknote present offer to innova to buy all outstanding shares of innova at price per share of not less than $2.10

* Amaya inc - agreed to vote in favour of, and/or tender all of its shares to, a proposed transaction of any form

* Amaya inc - amaya may terminate support agreement in order to accept a superior offer, subject to pollard banknote's right to match Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: