BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Amaya Inc
* Amaya inc - entered into support agreement with pollard banknote limited in respect of 8.2 million shares of innova gaming group indirectly held by co
* Amaya - agreement requires pollard banknote present offer to innova to buy all outstanding shares of innova at price per share of not less than $2.10
* Amaya inc - agreed to vote in favour of, and/or tender all of its shares to, a proposed transaction of any form
* Amaya inc - amaya may terminate support agreement in order to accept a superior offer, subject to pollard banknote's right to match Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )