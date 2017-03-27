March 27 Amazing Microelectronic Corp :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 1.8 per share to shareholders for 2016

* To pay cash dividend of T$ 118.7 million in total

* To use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 0.6 for every one share

* To distribute stock dividend of 3,955,680 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PTj3yo

