GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 7 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
* Says more than 800,000-square-foot Miami fulfillment center will create over 1,000 full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years