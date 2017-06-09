BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 8 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon to create more than 1,500 jobs at fulfillment center in North Haven
* Says plans for new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in North Haven, Conn, to create more than 1,500 new, full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.