BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon to create more than 2,500 full-time jobs at three additional New Jersey fulfillment centers
* Amazon.com Inc - plans to open three additional fulfillment centers in New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.