FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Amazon.com announces Q2 earnings per share $0.40
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:50 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Amazon.com announces Q2 earnings per share $0.40

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon.com announces second quarter sales up 25% to $38.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 sales $38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $37.18 billion

* Sees Q3 sales $39.25 billion to $41.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amazon.com Inc - Qtrly net product sales $‍24,745​ million versus $21,116 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - Q2 North America net sales $‍22,370​ million versus $17,674 million last year

* Amazon.com Inc - Q2 international net sales $‍11,485​ million versus $9,844 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - Q2 Amazon web services net sales $‍​4,100

million versus $2,866 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - Q2 Amazon web services operating income $‍916​ million versus $718 million last year

* Amazon.com inc - ‍$502 million unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter​

* Amazon.com - ‍now has more than 10 large-scale solar installations on fulfillment center rooftops, and remains on track to install 50 or more by 2020​

* Amazon.com Inc - ‍Q3 net sales guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately $125 million or 40 basis points from foreign exchange rates​

* Amazon.com Inc - Q3 operating income is expected to be between a loss of $400 million and an income of $300 million

* Q3 revenue view $39.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.