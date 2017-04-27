BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 27 Amazon.Com Inc:
* Amazon.com announces first quarter sales up 23 percent to $35.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $1.48
* Q1 sales rose 23 percent to $35.7 billion
* Sees Q2 sales $35.25 billion to $37.75 billion
* Q1 net product sales $23,734 million versus $20,581 million last year
* Q1 Amazon Web Services net sales $3,661 million versus $2,566 million last year
* Q1 Amazon Web Services operating income $890 million versus $604 million
* Qtrly international net sales $11.06 billion versus $9.57 billion a year ago
* Q2 2017 operating income is expected to be between $425 million and $1.075 billion
* Qtrly North America net sales $20.99 billion versus $17 billion a year ago
* Indian team has increased prime selection by 75 percent since launching program nine months ago
* Indian team has increased prime selection by 75 percent since launching program nine months ago

* Q2 revenue view $36.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results