Feb 28 Amazon.Com Inc:

* Amazon's AWS says have now repaired the ability to update the service health dashboard - website

* Amazon's AWS says continues to experience high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting various AWS services

* Amazon's AWS says working hard at repairing S3, "believe we understand root cause"; working on implementing what it believes will remediate the issue