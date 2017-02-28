March 1 Ambarella Inc

* Ambarella -approved share repurchase plan authorizing repurchase of up to an aggregate of $75 million of company's ordinary shares through june 30, 2017

* Ambarella, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $87.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 revenue is expected to be between $62.5 million and $64.5 million

* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 gross margin on a non-gaap basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.5%

* Q1 revenue view $69.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: