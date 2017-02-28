U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 1 Ambarella Inc
* Ambarella -approved share repurchase plan authorizing repurchase of up to an aggregate of $75 million of company's ordinary shares through june 30, 2017
* Ambarella, inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $87.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 revenue is expected to be between $62.5 million and $64.5 million
* Ambarella inc says q1 of fiscal year 2018 gross margin on a non-gaap basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.5%
* Q1 revenue view $69.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.