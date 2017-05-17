BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising
May 17 Ambea Ab (Publ)
* Qtrly eps 0.50 SEK
* Qtrly sales 1.42 billion SEK
* Qtrly net sales increased 19 per cent to SEK 1,422 million
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK
* Qtrly profit was SEK 33 million SEK versus 22 million SEK
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering