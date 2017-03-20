WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 20 Ambea AB IPO-AMBEA.ST
* Ambea publishes prospectus for initial public offering on Nasdaq Stockholm, corresponding to a value of the total number of outstanding shares in Ambea upon completion of the offering of SEK 5,071 million
* Says price per share in offering is SEK 75
* Says trading in Ambea shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to begin on March 31, 2017
* The commitments from the six cornerstone investors, Fidelity International on behalf of various funds, Investment AB Öresund, Carve Capital AB, Catella Fondförvaltning AB, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB and RAM One AB amounts to SEK 950 million, corresponding to approximately 47.7 percent of the number of shares in the Offering
* Carnegie and Nordea are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Danske Bank is Joint Bookrunner. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.