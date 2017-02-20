Feb 20 Ambuja Cements Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 21.97 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.10 billion rupees; net sales was 23.56 billion rupees

* Says recommended final dividend of 1.20 rupees per share

* Says expect good cement growth in 2017

* Says favourable growth in cement demand in H1 2016 was impacted in h2 2016 due to strong monsoon and demonetisation