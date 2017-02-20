BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 20 Ambuja Cements Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 21.97 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.10 billion rupees; net sales was 23.56 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of 1.20 rupees per share
* Says expect good cement growth in 2017
* Says favourable growth in cement demand in H1 2016 was impacted in h2 2016 due to strong monsoon and demonetisation Source text: (bit.ly/2kZlSLo) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17