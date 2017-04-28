BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 28 Ambuja Cements Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.47 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.62 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 30.24 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 535.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 28.97 billion rupees
* Says production cost in quarter was impacted on account of higher petcoke and imported coal prices
* Says improving sales volumes, combined with favourable pricing, contributed to a positive quarter despite rising costs
* Says sourcing of flyash from longer leads and increase in diesel prices led to higher freight cost Source text: (bit.ly/2pb1jA1) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17