April 28 Ambuja Cements Ltd

* March quarter net profit 2.47 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.62 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 30.24 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 535.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 28.97 billion rupees

* Says production cost in quarter was impacted on account of higher petcoke and imported coal prices

* Says improving sales volumes, combined with favourable pricing, contributed to a positive quarter despite rising costs

* Says sourcing of flyash from longer leads and increase in diesel prices led to higher freight cost