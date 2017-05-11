May 11 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc

* Amc entertainment holdings - on may 9, co entered into that certain third amendment to credit agreement

* Amc entertainment - amendment decreased applicable margin for term loans outstanding from 1.75% with respect to base rate borrowings to 1.25% and 2.75% with respect to libor borrowings to 2.25% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q6el2c) Further company coverage: