* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 7 AMC Networks Inc:
* AMC Networks says on June 6, board approved an increase of $500 million in amount authorized under previously announced stock repurchase program Source text: (bit.ly/2sfK2YA) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.